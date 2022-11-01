PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County Commission President Andy Skidmore says they will not appoint a temporary replacement for Ron Foster, a commissioner who resigned on Friday.

Skidmore says this is because there are only two meetings left before a new commissioner takes over in January 2023.

Foster stepped down on Friday after county officials learned he had changed his home address to Tennessee in September 2022.

It will be up to the Putnam County Prosecutor to decide if Foster should back the salary he collected from the county after changing his address, President Skidmore says.