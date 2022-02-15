CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Cabell County Commissioner Nancy Cartmill passed away on Tuesday. She was 79.

Cartmill was also the first female mayor of Barboursville. She served in that position for eight years, and she served as the Executive Director of the West Virginia PTA for 20 years.

She also served as the Executive Director of West Virginia Assisted Living Association, the Vice President of County Commissioners Association of West Virginia, the Board of Directors of the West Virginia Association of Counties, President of the West Virginia Municipal League, and countless other civic organizations.

She graduated from Barboursville High School and was inducted into the Barboursville High School Hall of Fame.

She was married to the late Barboursville councilman and basketball coach Larry Cartmill for 38 years, and she is survived by her son, daughter and granddaughter.