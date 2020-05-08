Commissioners and mayors eye changes to park rules for the summer

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Many families like to spend their summer at the park. Some enjoy playing ball or going for a swim. But with concerns ongoing about COVID-19 some cities and counties are having to make some difficult decisions.

The Putnam County Commission put off making a decision as long as possible but ultimately they voted that the Wave Pool would not open this season.

“If you can only have 25 people in the area it is not financially responsible to open a pool,” said Putnam County Commissioner Steve Andes. “Last year on our busy days, we probably had 800 to 1,000 people. So, social distancing would be a problem.”

He said they are hoping other sections of the park can eventually reopen with restrictions.

In Barboursville, Mayor Chris Tatum announced Friday the Splash Park and some other attractions will have to remain closed. Many other features within the park will reopen so people have a place to exercise and be outdoors.

Tatum is encouraging those using the park to follow the rules and look out for one another.

