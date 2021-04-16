Communities celebrate the life of KJ Taylor

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After the funeral of 18-year-old KJ Taylor, a Capitol High School student who was shot and killed last week, some communities went outside to celebrate his life in unique ways.

Family, friends, and members of the community gathered to remember the life of Taylor all over Charleston Friday afternoon. In an effort to do just that, the people who knew him and his family best planned respectful celebrations.

One of these celebrations was a community-led block party held along 2nd Avenue on the West Side of Charleston. The event featured food, music, and a few games of basketball all in honor of Taylor.

While this was meant to be a fun event for the community, the goal was to also discourage further violence in the area.

Family friend and Reverend Jason Coles says he likes seeing the community together, but he’s hoping the senseless violence in the area will end.

It’s kind of a tragedy that we have to come together like this under those type of circumstances. Reverend Jason Coles, family friend



Hundreds gather for the life celebration at Laidley Field in Charleston Friday afternoon. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Elbert Mosley.

At the University of Charleston, hundreds of Taylor’s friends, family, coaches, teammates, teachers and students also gathered at Laidley Field. We spoke with Taylor’s cousin Turan Rush about his relationship with his cousin and he says they were more than just family.

Most importantly, he was my best friend and to say that, it was an honor to have him in my life. Turan Rush, KJ’s cousin

The Charleston Police Department has still not made an arrest yet in the investigation.

