Community celebrates school secretary’s 50th work anniversary

Sally Cannon waves at community members as they commemorate her with a drive-by parade. (WOWK Staff Photo/Photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel)

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Special people leave lasting impressions in our lives. If you ask any person who was once a student at St. Lawrence Elementary in the last 50 years, they’ll tell you Sally Cannon is that person.

This year marks Cannon’s 50th work anniversary at St. Lawrence Elementary, and to celebrate, the community organize a surprise drive-thru parade in her honor. Cannon was “tricked” into coming into the office on the morning of Friday, May 22, 2020. The day was chosen because it would have been the last day of the school year.

“I didn’t have a clue, not an absolute clue,” Cannon said.

What followed next was 360 seconds of noise as the parade filled with students, both former and current, made its way down 6th Street.

“I was a student at the elementary school all the years when Sally was secretary, I’ve worked with her two different stents, and she is a very dear friend,” said Cindy Neal, who worked alongside Cannon for 17 years. “I wouldn’t miss celebrating her for anything.”

Neal says without Sally, there isn’t a Saint Lawrence, adding Cannon is more than just a secretary.

“Some of the kids think she’s the principal,” said Kay Darnell, Cannon’s sister.

“I do a little bit of something if they need it,” Cannon said humbly.

“She’s a person that helps all of the teachers, she gets everything we need prepared, she’s the nurse,” Neal said.

And even after 50 years of putting up with children, Cannon says she wouldn’t trade it for the world.

“Maybe I’ll be here another 50,” she said with a laugh.

Cannon says she ants to thank the community and her students for pulling off such a beautiful gesture.

