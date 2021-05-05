Good News with 13
Community celebrates WWII veteran’s 100th birthday

by: Anna King

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mason County town of New Haven came together Tuesday, May 4, to celebrate World War II Navy Veteran Bill McFarland’s 100th Birthday.

There were cupcakes, balloons and Bill even made his own Birthday sign. In addition to hundreds of cards from across the country, local leaders stopped by to wish him well.

He also received a proclamation from New Haven’s Mayor declaring May 4 as Bill McFarland Day.

