Community comes together for a quacking good cause

ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) – Quack, quack the Great Rubber Ducky Race proudly sponsored by 13 News is back.

Tuesday some community members came together at Eleanor Park to enjoy a picnic with Puddles the Duck.

The picnic had something for the whole family with games, food, giveaways, crafts and more.

“It’s a community event, it’s a great way to get everybody out and celebrating summer as we get ready to go back to school,” said West Virginia American Water, external affairs manager.

The celebration was all in honor of the upcoming Great Rubber Duck Race on September 4th.

The event was all for a good cause as the company continues its fundraiser of selling rubber ducks.

