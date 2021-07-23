Community comes together to leave their mark in Huntington, paint 10th Street underpass

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – In celebration of Huntington’s 150th anniversary, volunteers from around the community came together with their paintbrushes to give the newly repaired 10th Street underpass a makeover.

“Part of the 150th celebration has always been about giving back to our community,” said the City of Huntington’s communications director, Bryan Chambers. “You know what I’ve said is that this is the community that raised us, so let’s give a little bit back in a very meaningful year. We hope that it restores pride in people here in Huntington.”

The volunteers repainted the murals that have faded and worn over time, hoping to put a smile on the faces of those who drive by.

“A lot of people drive through here when they are coming into town that don’t live here,” said volunteer, Vanessa Hankins. “They’re in for Marshall games or whatever event is going on. They use this. This is a mainline through the city and it absolutely matters.”

“I think it’s important to kind of establish that this is somewhere that I want to be,” said volunteer, Kay Thomason. “This is somewhere that I want to stay and make better. We should make it beautiful and bright and give it hope and chance”

Those volunteering said it’s important to give back to the community and show pride in their city.

“It only takes each of us doing our own little part to keep Huntington as fantastic as it is,” said Hankins. “Being here for those few hours it’s going to make a difference, so we’re excited to be a part of it.”