MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A community is coming together and continuing their search for a missing woman, and her sister is sharing her heartbreak and concern for her missing loved one.

Search parties combed through the TNT area not far from the Mason County Fair Grounds for any sign of 35-year-old Grace Smith of Gallipolis Ferry. They’re looking for overturned trees, piles of dirt or any sign newly disturbed areas.

Today marks nine days since she disappeared on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Her sister Jodi Jones says it already feels like an eternity.

“We’ll never stop; never stop looking for her,” Jones said.

Jones is in town from New York putting on her hiking boots along with her family, friends and even strangers hoping to find any clue that can lead them to Grace.

“It’s a feeling like you can’t even drive into town without looking over to see if you see anything. It’s tough. We’ve been looking every day.”

The area where her family and the community have divided into search groups is near where her car was found on Friday, Feb. 25. Her keys and belongings were found in the car.

Jones says she’s thankful for the community’s help and the persistence in this search for her sister. She says it’s been an emotional few days looking for her sister with this message:

“Grace, if you can see or hear this, we miss you and we’re ready for you to come home,” Jodi said.

Jodi and her family tell WOWK 13 News they know something’s wrong, saying she would never just stop communicating with them.

“She would never do this willingly. I’ve lost my older sister, so Mom and Dad know what it is to lose a child, and I just don’t think Grace would put them in that situation to worry willingly,” Jones said. “And it’s tough. It’s really tough.”

The family is offering a $5,000 reward for her location. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller says there are no new leads or updates as of right now.