Here is where you can get tested for COVID-19 for free in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and the West Virginia National Guard have planned a free drive-up COVID-19 testing event next weekend.
The event is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, June 12, and Saturday, June 13, Laidley Field in Charleston.
“We’re happy to be able to continue offering drive-up COVID-19 testing throughout Kanawha County,” says Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “Thanks to our partnering organizations for helping make this happen.”
Health department officials say testing is free and open to everyone, including those with no symptoms of COVID-19. Insurance is not required.
