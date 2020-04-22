Community finding creative ways to celebrate Earth Day at home

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) This year the nation is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Traditional educational events had to be canceled this year because of COVID-19 so the focus is now on things you can do at home to help the environment.

Paradise Farms in Dunbar is a training farm for the previously incarcerated or people who are in recovery. This Earth Day they are hoping people in the community will consider planting a garden as well.

“Every time you grow your own food it hasn’t been on the back of a truck belching out diesel and if you are growing your own food it hasn’t been wrapped in plastic and there is a lot less waste,”

Joey Aloi said.

They make compost as well to eliminate the amount of waste going to the landfill.

“It is one of the most eco-friendly soil amendments you can do,” Aloi said.

But even if you don’t have a green thumb there are things you can do around your house to help the environment.

“When you run your dishwasher make sure it is fully loaded. If you are doing laundry make sure the washing machine is full so that you are not wasting water,” suggested Charlotte Lane, West Virginia Public Service Commission Chairman. She also suggests turning the lights off when you leave the room.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protections has issued an online virtual Earth Day Challenge.

“Just encouraging folks to find a way to make a difference at home and then to post it on social media using our hashtag,” said Terry Fletcher with the WV DEP. “That way we can see what they are doing at home to make a difference in the world and make the world a little greener for us.”

Katie Chaffin and her family celebrated at Joplin Park in South Charleston. She took some time to relect on past Earth Days and the ones to come.

“I think we are doing better but I think there are a lot of things we can do to continue that,” Chaffin said.

Wednesday Kroger celebrated Earth Day by handing out free reusable shopping bags to the first 50 customers at each of its area stores.

