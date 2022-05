CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On the second anniversary of the death of George Floyd, community members gathered in Charleston to honor the man.

They stood together in solidarity at 5 Corners on Charleston’s West Side.

Organizer Martec Washington says he hopes gatherings like these will prevent people from forgetting the past.

Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis by Officer Derek Chauvin during an arrest after a store clerk suspected he may have used a counterfeit $20 bill.