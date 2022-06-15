PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – It was a tragic event that shook an entire community. 4-year-old Zsailynn Conley was with a parent outside their home along Grant Street in Portsmouth Sunday night when he was fatally shot in the chest.

The bullets came from Mound Park and Portsmouth Police are investigating what happened. However, neighbors say this incident brought up multiple concerns.

Neighbors say this was heartbreaking, to say the least, and those who are parents, some of them say moving forward they will be more cautious about when they bring their kids to this park. Others, however, say they will not be coming back.

“When it starts getting dark a little earlier… They should still be able to play over there and feel safe,” says parent and neighbor Brigham Nunley.

Another local parent Angel Marcum also stated “I don’t want to bring my children up here, no. If I bring my grandbabies or my kids up here, could they be the next ones?”

As the family mourns the death of their loved one, the community has been working hard to make sure they will not have to worry about funeral costs. A GoFundMe was set up and has raised more than 7,000 dollars within a couple of days.

The funds are expected to go toward Zsailynn’s funeral expenses.

The Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home in Portsmouth is handling funeral services. Representatives there say the Ohio Victims of Crime Compensation Program could pay whatever is not covered by the fundraising page.

However, the funeral home says they don’t think that will be necessary because of the outpouring of support from the community.

A vigil is also being held by the First Church of God in New Boston, remembering the life of Zsailynn. The event starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.