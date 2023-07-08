SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – While K-9 Chase is still missing and questions about his disappearance are unanswered, community members on Saturday gathered in Chapmanville and South Charleston to celebrate his birthday and to advocate for the missing K-9.

In South Charleston, members gathered at the Criel Mound, while in Chapmanville, members gathered at the high school. Both services were hosted by the “Justice for K9 Chase” Facebook group.

“We want him to know we are still looking for you. We know you cannot speak, so we’re trying to make sure that your message is sent out,” said Jennifer France, “Justice for K9 Chase” Facebook Group member.

Another “Justice for K9 Chase” Facebook Group member, Darlena Skinner, shared similar sentiments, “It’s just sad. He’s such a beautiful dog. Like I said, he’s not a dog to us, he’s an officer. He deserves to be found and brought home.”

K-9 Chase’s handler Marcus Dudley reported his dog had slipped his collar and jumped the fence in April, but the South Charleston Police Department said that story doesn’t add up.

While the investigation is still ongoing, community members said they want answers for K-9 Chase, and they don’t want his story to be forgotten.

“Somebody somewhere knows something, and hopefully this will bring some news to bring this baby home, and I hope we do because we’re not going to stop looking,” Skinner said. “They just love Chase. It’s like we adopted him. So yes, we want justice for Chase, to bring him home.”

The “Justice for K9 Chase” Facebook group was created after K-9 Chase disappeared, and now the group is growing with more than 3,000 members. They said they will keep holding ceremonies for K-9 Chase until they get answers.

“We pray that he’s alive,” Frances said. “Every hope is that he’s there and we can find him.”

“Justice for K9 Chase” members said no matter what happened, they want K-9 Chase’s story to be lifted high; but more than anything they want justice.