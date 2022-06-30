BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The community continues to grieve the loss of the last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient and West Virginia native Woody Williams.

Residents continued to honor Woody by placing flags, wreaths and flowers at the Barboursville Gold Star Families Memorial Monument.

“We love Woody,” said Marilyn Coleman and Easter Miller with the United Daughters of the Confederacy. “We think he’s the true American hero. I get teared up when I talk about him. We just needed to come out and put up a flag.”

Several residents came through to pay their respects, saying they are heartbroken over the loss of their local American hero.

“He was just a wonderful person and down to earth,” said Miller. “He never thought that he was special, but he was.”

Many who stopped by were emotional as they shared their favorite memories with Woody. They say they will always remember him as a humble, kind and courageous hero.

“There’s nobody like Woody,” said Coleman. “He always was patriotic, he was everything for veterans, he was just Woody, a true hero.”

Residents say it is not easy saying goodbye to their beloved hero, but they are grateful for everything he has done for this community and their country.

“It’s sad, but we’re honored to have him for 98 years,” said Ona resident Lucian Williamson. “He was just an amazing guy. He’s from our community and lived here, and he’s one of us, so it was really special to have. He’ll never be forgotten. There’s no way.”