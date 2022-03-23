ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Throughout April, Community Hospice will be available to speak about living wills with any club, group, church, organization or business.

Community Hospice is promoting living wills and advanced directories as part of National Healthcare Decisions Day on April 16.

To schedule a presentation, contact Beth Taylor at 800-926-6184 (toll-free) or 606-329-1890. Forms available will be available for individuals to complete after their presentations.

Community Hospice serves Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Lawrence, Elliott, Johnson and Martin counties in Kentucky and Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio.