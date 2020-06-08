Community members organize two different marches in Ironton

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Residents in Ironton will be the next to take to the streets in march in a peaceful protest to honor George Floyd, the man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

However, Floyd won’t be the only person protesters will be honoring. Those participating will also honor the late US Navy veteran Guy Thomas who was found underneath an Ironton Police cruiser after being dragged for several blocks back in 2008.

Folks who want to participate will be meeting up at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at 9th Street and Madison Street park.

They plan to march down to the Ironton City Building on 3rd Street.

The event comes after a Facebook post Sunday, June 7, 2020 announcing the city’s sponsored “Unity March,” which would have taken place Monday, June 8, 2020, would be postponed.

In a statement, Mayor Sam Cramblit outlined his reasoning for postponing the march.

We’re posting our our ‘Unite March’ because, to be honest, while the intent is pure, the means in which we may have organized it, may be at the heart of the very problem we face as a nation. Mayor Sam Cramblit

Organizers are encouraging anyone who attends to bring signs and make their voices heard. The next peaceful protest in Ironton is scheduled for Sunday, June 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. near the Ironton River Bank.

