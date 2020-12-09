Community members pay respect along Patrolman Johnson’s procession route

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson had ties to the Sissonville Community. Her mother graduated from Sissonville High School. Community members lined up along Sissonville Drive to pay their respects as the procession went by.

Johnson was an inspiration to all, but especially young girls, encouraging them to follow their dreams.

Sissonville High School and Sissonville Middle School were let out early so students, faculty and staff could attend the procession.

Johnson a fallen hero in Charleston, more so in Sissonville.

Sissonville High School Financial Secretary Nancy Myers said, “well it hits really close to home when it happens in your own backyard.”

Myers can relate to the pain. Her son risks his life daily in the line of duty. He’s also a member of the Charleston Police Department.

“Every day they go out, you say a prayer. They’re apart of your beating heart and our hearts go out to her and everybody in the community,” said Myers.

Law enforcement departments from across the state and out of state joined the procession honor fallen Patrolman Cassie Johnson.

