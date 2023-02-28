CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Saturday night, hundreds of people turned out for a candlelight vigil on Charleston’s West Side to remember a beloved addiction recovery coach. The crowd gathered at Recovery Point on Stockton Street to honor the life of 40-year old Julia Wickline.

Julia was shot to death on the front porch of her Grant Street home on Feb. 19. She was in long-term recovery from opioids, but became a certified recovery coach and suicide hotline counselor, and in her career helped saved countless lives of others who suffered from substance use disorder.

“She (breaks down). She was the sweetest, most loving, carefree, wild. She was very, very blunt. But Julia was great,” said Cricket Burdette, Julia’s recovery mate.

“You know to hear her passing. You know it was heartbreaking, you know what I mean. She was a very beautiful soul, you know what I mean. You know wanted recovery bad,” said Shanique “Shaq” Rice, Julia’s recovery mate.

Julia Wickline’s brave story of recovery was chronicled two years ago here on 13 News.

An arrest has been made in her murder, although police have yet to disclose a motive.

In addition to Saturday’s candlelight vigil here in Charleston, there was a funeral service and burial for her Saturday in her family’s native Mississippi. Julia Wickline leaves a long-lasting imprint on Charleston’s recovery community.