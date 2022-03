NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Residents in Nitro are mourning the passing of a long-time community business owner.

According to a statement from the Nitro Supermarket, the business’s owner, Andre Haikal, has died. Haikal owned the supermarket for more than 50 years.

A spokesperson for the supermarket said Haikal was “very appreciative of all the people he met” through the years at Nitro Supermarket.