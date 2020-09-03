Community pitches in to see kids are ready for school

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Free backpacks will be handed out to students on Charleston’s West Side ahead of the 2020-2021 school year.

The Kanawha Dreamers Family Resource Center and Step by Step WV are hosting the event at 3 p.m. Sept 3. at the center on 1410 4th Ave in Charleston. Any parents interested in getting their child a free backpack just need to drive up with their child to receive one.

Each backpack will hold school supplies like pencils, binders, and a hygiene kit.

“I think it’s very important this year because of the way virtual and in-person is. Some parents may not think the virtual learning needs just as many supplies, so we think it’s very important that we touch all of our kids no matter what style of learning they’re going into the fall,” said Makaylla Leonard of Step by Step WV.

Students must be present in order to receive a backpack. The giveaway will begin today at 3 p.m. and will continue until supplies run out.

