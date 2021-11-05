Community pulls together to help 90-plus cats rescued from South Charleston home

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The community is pulling together to help a local humane association after they rescued 90-plus cats from a home this week.

The cats are currently being medically evaluated and treated, but for the most part, staff at the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association say they’re in good shape.

The shelter hopes they’ll be ready to be adopted as early as next week.

For now, the donations have been pouring in.

Donations of cat litter and cat food have been coming in by the pound at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.

The shelter posted on their social media Wednesday that they were in desperate need of supplies after taking in the cats from a home in South Charleston.

“This is a really good organization, I know they’re a no-kill shelter and they’ve been full lately,” said Marinda Lanham who stopped by the KCHA to drop off cat litter and wet cat food.

That same day, staff at KCHA say the donations started coming and have not stopped since then.

“It’s just great to know the community is very helpful in helping us with this,” said Madison Wilson, an adoption counselor at KCHA.

The next step is to find the cats and kittens a home – all 106 of them.

Abigail Messer, an adoption coordinator at KCHA says cat hoarding is more common than you would think.

“I think the majority of them are just people thinking what they’re doing is good and it gets out of control for them,” she said.

Instead, the best way to help a local stray cat is to feed it, let it be, or bring it into the shelter if it looks sickly.

“If you see a cat that’s out in the street that looks fine that doesn’t have any weight loss, that’s not starving and doesn’t look in bad shape, most of the time it probably has a home, it’s just out running around for the day, or it’s just lost and cats actually do best if you leave them where they are to find their way back home,” said Messer.

Other items the shelter is looking for are volunteers and monetary donations to help with medical costs.

