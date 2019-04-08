Community pulls together to help Elkview family through illness

Students at Herbert Hoover High School will say Noah Sheley is an outgoing kid with a big personality and you’ll often see him take center stage for his school show choir.

But weeks of not feeling well led to an unfortunate diagnosis, that Noah has an aggressive form or Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Multiple fundraiser have been held including a spaghetti dinner that Hoover’s show choir organized.

Noah’s show choir dance partner, Natalie Narion said, “it’s amazing to see people come together, just by meeting him people instantly love him and he’s a great person and everyone just wants to help him.”

Other show choir competitors from the Kanawha Valley also showed support today.

Noah is currently undergoing Chemotherapy treatment.

To help out Noah and his family through this difficult time, friends and family have organized a GoFundMe page to help fund for medical costs and travel.