Community rallies to support friends and loved ones battling COVID-19

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – When two of her friends had to be hospitalized because of serious complications from COVID-19 Sarah Clendenin knew she had to do something to help them and their families. Her enthusiasm quickly spread, getting people involved from miles away.

Behind some zany Facebook videos featuring Clendenin, Jodi Lackey and other friends of theirs, is a very serious cause. Their friend and sister Beth Moran has been battling COVID-19 for close to a month.

“I just knew I had to do something,” Clendenin said. She said on the same day her friend Beth Moran went to the hospital another friend Kevin Kenney did too.

“They literally crossed paths in the same hospital emergency room and then were transferred elsewhere,” Clendenin said.

So she launched a modest effort in a Facebook group to raise money to help both friends with the mounting medical bills

They were surprised that soon after starting the project people started joining the effort.

“We’ve received money and prayers from twenty states now,” Clendenin said. While these live Facebook videos help generate interest in the fundraisers for the women it is also more than that. It is giving them a platform to share updates on Kenney and Moran.

“We call it a show,” Sarah said. “We can laugh, cry and pray.”

Sadly, Kevin Kenney passed away December 3.

“It has been a time of mourning the loss of a very good friend while still trying to celebrate the victories of a sister,” said Jodi Lackey, Beth’s youngest sister. “It has been complicated and full of every emotion that you could possibly experience and we’ve shared it all through these Facebook lives.”

The women recently shared the news that Moran is on the road to recovery and is finally able to communicate with her loved ones.

Click here if you want to get involved by watching the online raffles or making donations.