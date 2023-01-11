KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Campbells Creek community is devastated after a local family-owned restaurant caught fire Wednesday. Dairy Winkle, owned by the Ellison family, has been a local staple for over a decade.

Local residents said it was much more than a restaurant. They said Paco Ellison, one of the owners, was always finding ways to give back to the community.

“It’s really about family to him, and Campbells Creek, the community here, is family and we think of him the same way,” said Clayton Spangler, Campbells Creek Resident. “You don’t ask your relatives to help you back if you help them, you just step up and do it and I hope we can all live by that example.”

Ever since the restaurant opened up in 2011, Dairy Winkle has been giving out free meals on Thanksgiving Day. This summer, the restaurant also assisted with flood relief for Campbells Creek residents.

Danielle Collins, who has worked there for four years, said she’s hoping the community can give back to the family who gave them so much.

“If he decides to rebuild, I hope the community, the community that he loves and the community that he’s always there for, I hope that everybody pulls together and helps him in his time of need,” Collins said. “He’s a great man, he deserves everything, definitely not this, but I hope everybody pulls together to help him out.”

If you would like to support Dairy Winkle, the nonprofit Campbells Creek Cares is collecting donations to help the Ellison family and staff. You can visit their GoFundMe Page.