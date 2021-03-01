Community reacts to former President Trump’s CPAC speech

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Community members and officials are reacting to former President Trump’s CPAC speech, speaking out on social media.

Former President Donald Trump says the fight he started for the country is far from over.

“I want you to know that I’m going to continue to fight right by your side. We’ll do what we’ve done right from the beginning which is to win. We’re not starting new parties,” Mr. Trump said.

People took to Facebook to comment live during his speech. Many people have mixed reactions.

One person commented “I can’t stand the lies that this man is touting. That is why he was kicked off social media.” Another one said “What a cry baby. He needs to wake up and shut up.”

On the flip side, some people stand behind the former president and showed support with comments like “Trump 2024,” “Trump is awesome!! He won,” and “Bring back Trump. Biden sucks.”

During his speech, Mr. Trump also bashed President Joe Biden and his administration for his work done in office so far.

“We all knew the Biden Administration was going to be bad, but none of us even imagined just how bad it would be and how far left they would go,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump says he is confident the republican party will be back in power come election 2024.

