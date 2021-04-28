Community reacts to warrant issued in KJ Taylor murder

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt announced Wednesday, there’s an arrest warrant out for the murder of KJ Taylor.

That warrant is for 19-year-old Dekotis Thomas of South Charleston.

Courtesy: Charleston Police Department

“All we want is justice. We want real true justice for his family.” said, Martec Washington, a West Side resident.

Washington says they’re eager to bring justice to the Taylor family – and continue working with law enforcement to make that happen. “I hope that the police do their job properly. So that way we feel comfortable enough to tell them exactly who did it, who, where and how.” he said.

Chief Hunt adds, he is grateful people did reach out with tips. “The folks reaching out to offer their support and providing tips and information along the way has been so helpful and I want to thank you all.” said, Hunt.

For now, the focus is to officially arrest Dekotis Thomas, and bring peace of mind to taylor’s family and the community.

“I was personally hurt by this because I knew KJ’s family and I wanted to make sure that we did all that we could.” Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt

“I just hope that his family can sleep a little bit easier tonight. Knowing that something is going to come of the police department announcement today.” Martec Washington, West Side Resident

If you have any information on Dekotis Thomas or his whereabouts you are to contact police.

