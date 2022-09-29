HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – 12-year-old Christian Weaver tragically lost his life over the weekend when he and his friends were swimming in the Ohio River near the Guyandotte River.

His death shook the entire community and many, like his friend Melody Powell, are still in shock.

“Honestly, I didn’t really believe it. I didn’t want to because he’s so young and it’s crazy to see someone I knew,” Powell said.

When Powell first heard about what happened, she decided that something needed to be done to make sure her friend’s life was never forgotten.

Wednesday night, she held a candlelight vigil in the area of Guyandotte which brought in a huge crowd of friends and neighbors surrounding his family with love and support.

Family and friends say Christian will be remembered for many things, but his twin brother, who was there the night of the incident, says he wants to remember the good times they shared together.

During the vigil, Brendon Weaver shared several funny stories but he says there’s one thing about his brother he will never forget – “how goofy he was.”

Brendon also shared with us his account of what happened that day, how he turned around for a minute turned back, realizing Christian was going underwater quickly. This was a feeling he says he doesn’t want anyone else to go through.

“You don’t want to lose a friend or a brother like I did. It was tragic,” Brendon says Wednesday night after the vigil.

The Guyandotte community wrapped its arms around the mourning family, making sure Christian’s life and legacy will not be forgotten.