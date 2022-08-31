CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – “Selfless. Kind. Wonderful.” These are just a few of the words neighbors and friends used to describe Nancy Belcher, or otherwise known as Debbie to close friends.

“It’s a loss for the whole community, and everybody loved Debbie. She was a wonderful, wonderful person,” said Baine Smith, a neighbor.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Belcher was shot and killed at her own home in the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road in the Kanawha City area of Charleston.

Neighbors said the 72-year-old was a retired registered nurse who was frequently seen walking her dogs on Lower Donnally Road. They described her as a “wonderful” person with a big heart, always willing to help others.

“It’s a close knit community up here and she walked her dogs every day, twice a day. So, already today we feel the loss because we haven’t seen Debbie walking,” Smith said.

The Charleston Police Department still have not said why they think Vestal Fredrick Harper, 76, came to Belcher’s home Tuesday afternoon and allegedly shot her several times.

Neighbors, however, said they’ve seen Harper and Belcher walking their dogs together from time to time, but the extent of their relationship is not clear.

Harper was arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court Tuesday evening and charged with 1st-degree murder. He is being housed in the South Central Regional Jail with no bond and is set to appear in court on September 7th, 2022 at 3:15 p.m.

If found guilty, Harper could face life in prison. According to Kanawha County records, he has no prior criminal criminal record.