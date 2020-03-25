Community responds to first full day of West Virginia’s ‘Stay at Home’ order

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With Governor Jim Justice’s “Stay at Home,” order many had expected to see fewer people out in the community. But several people are still leaving home and going out. Some are getting essentials while others are blatantly ignoring the warnings.

Allen Townsend parked outside of the Family Dollar on D Street in South Charleston and waited in the vehicle while his fiance went inside. He watched the Governor’s Day of Prayer services on his cell phone while he waited. He said he and his fiance are taking precautions.

“She’s wearing gloves and I’ve got gloves here for when I pump gas and stuff,” he said.

They are taking steps to limit their shopping.

“It is best to stay home but you need the bare essentials and you have to come out and get them,” Townsend said.

Signs on the highway reminded people that the “Stay at Home” order has officially started. There was still significant traffic at businesses such as grocery stores that are considered essential.

Jessica Ball said the aisles inside her local Kroger weren’t as crowded as they have been.

“It was actually a little dead,” she said. “It is not as bad anymore but I still don’t recommend people rushing out.”

Her job is shut down for two weeks so she said she’s mostly been staying home and shopping with a strategy in mind.

“It was just kind of really more what do I need right now and what are some things that we usually run out of really quick that I don’t want to have to come out just for that,” Ball explained.

But still, some people are not doing their part to avoid large groups of people. During a news conference Wednesday, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin asking people to follow the stay at home order.

“On my way home late last night I passed a ballfield and I saw 20 or 25 kids playing tackle football,” Goodwin said. “Last night I had to stop myself from stopping and saying guys, gals please disperse.”

Reminding people that keeping their distance could save lives.

“Stay away from other people and try to do what you can do,” Townsend said. “Try to wait for this stuff to get over with before we try to get out in the public and try to be all together again.”

If you have to go out for essential needs local leaders are advising you to go alone instead of taking several people with you. They also remind everyone to maintain social distancing in stores and while waiting in line.

