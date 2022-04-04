BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A community gathered to say their final goodbyes to a young Marine whose life was taken too soon.

Cpl. Jacob Moore was killed in March during a marine training exercise in Norway.

His family and friends gathered to say their final goodbyes at his alma mater, Boyd County High School.

Moore’s mother was the first to speak. She shared memories of her beloved son. Following her speech, she paid tribute to her son by placing a single rose on his flag-draped casket. Then, she and the rest of those in attendance gave Moore a final salute in honor of his service and sacrifice.

Vehicles line up to honor Cpl. Jacob Moore

Pastor Tom Keelin spoke of Moore’s bravery.

Moore joined the Marine Corps in August of 2018. He was 24 years old when he and three others died during a training mission in Norway on March 18th.

His funeral was followed by a procession and flyover at the cemetery where he will be laid to rest.