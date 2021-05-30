Community shines light on HHHS graduate’s life

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – Losing a fellow teammate, friend, or family member suddenly is a tough situation. According to those who live in the Elkview community, 18-year-old Frank Early was all that and much more.
The person that Frank was, always laughing, joking around and I know if he was here, he’d be laughing at us right now for crying.Natalie Stricker, Frank Early’s friend
West Virginia State Police confirmed the death of Early following a single-car crash Friday night. The accident happened on Garrett’s Bend Road in Griffithsville, West Virginia.
Early was traveling westbound when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was a recent Herbert Hoover High School (HHHS) graduate and was a member of the football and basketball team. His family, friends, and teammates were all in attendance during his candlelight vigil on Sunday.
Those in attendance say he will be remembered for so much more than just being a student-athlete at HHHS.
We’re just such a small community, but this just shows that in times that we need it, it comes together.Brianna Hill, Frank Early’s friend
The candlelight vigil featured a moment of silence and a prayer for Early’s family. The legacy of his life will always hold a special place in the heart of his Elkview community.
