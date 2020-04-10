Community shows support outside Eastbrook Center

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Eastbrook Center had a difficult week, learning Sunday night, April 5, a patient had tested positive for COVID-19. By Thursday, April 9, when Stonerise Healthcare announced patient testing was complete, they had learned seven of their residents and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19. So, people lined up around the facility to show their support for the center.

“It’s a blessing to see all the support. It really is. People are working really hard inside.” said Stonerise Healthcare CEO Larry Pack.

Family members and complete strangers came out to show their appreciation for frontline workers. They also put signs around the building to encourage nurses and patients.

“They’ve stepped up to the challenge. They’re doing an awesome job and we’re just so proud to be out here and show our support and let them know that they are loved. We appreciate the work they’re doing and we’re going to beat this together.” exclaimed Kristin Anderson of Stonerise Healthcare.

Even though nurses watched from afar, it was an emotional moment after long days of uncertainty.

Those that did test positive have been isolated and the facility is taking the necessary precautions needed to keep everyone as safe as possible.

