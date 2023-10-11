RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia sports legend who’s gone above and beyond to help others throughout the years is now asking for the community’s support.

After waiting about three years, Mike Dunlap received a kidney transplant in July, but that’s when his family found out that he’ll also need open heart surgery to fix three of the valves in his heart.

“We went into this thing eyes wide open. We never felt sorry for ourselves. It was tough. I know it was tough on my mom. We lost my sister last year to kidney disease and it runs in my dad’s side of the family. We lost him,” Dunlap said. “Even all the stuff I’ve been through, I’m still one of the luckiest guys in the world. I really am.”

In the midst of fighting for his own life, Mike Dunlap has raised money for Charleston Regal Apartment fire victims, supported Logan County flood victims and so much more.

“It means the world to me to help people,” he said. “To give to them to experience things that otherwise they would not be able to experience.”

While the support for him and his family has been endless these past few years with a stroke in 2017 and undergoing dialysis for kidney failure from 2020 to 2023, he said they’ll need an extra hand to tackle what comes next on this journey.

“I never gave up, I never just said ‘take me off the list, I’ll take my chances,’ but I done it for as much as me and my family,” he said. “That’s the only thing that bothered me about what might happen, leaving my family.”

Even though his journey isn’t over yet, he wants to thank all of the nurses, doctors, friends and family members that have been by his side over the years.

The athletic community has also rallied around him: his good friend the late Dale Wolfley, who passed away this week, and former WVU Coach Don Nehlen teamed up to reach out to former Mountaineers to assist with fundraising and former Marshall Coach Bob Pruett also reached out to herd fans.

For those interested in helping the family, you can donate through their PayPal account: pocadots66@gmail.com.