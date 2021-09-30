Community still processing church fires in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – We’re learning new information after two churches within one mile of each other went up in flames. Investigators determined one fire to be ‘incendiary in cause’ but stopped short of calling it arson.

Ashes, and rubble are all that is left of People’s Community Church in Clay County. Thankfully that is not the case at Flat Fork Baptist Church just minutes down the road.

“Thankfully there was several fire departments in the area. They were able to contain the fire here and we were able to come out of this with minimal damage really. I mean considering what could have been,” said Chris Johnson, the Pastor at Flat Fork Baptist.

Johnson and some of his church members were cleaning up the damage. Members say the timing of the fires isn’t a coincidence. “I hate to make assumptions, but two churches.. within an hour of each other, you know something is going on there,” said Beth Butler with Flat Fork Baptist.

While the State Fire Marshal investigates the fires, church members will continue to preserve what they can. “When it happened I said it’s just a building. God’s people and God’s work will go on,” added Butler.

And keep their faith strong in their small community.

“You can rest assure that this church will assemble together,” added Johnson.

Other churches in the area have offered for church members here to join in on their services or use their building to have their own service.

