MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Mason County community is still searching for a missing woman.

Grace Smith, of Gallipolis Ferry, has been missing since February 23, 2022, and the community is trying everything they can to find her.

In June, the Mason County Sheriff’s Department said that the reward for information leading to Smith’s whereabouts increased from $6,000 to $7,500, and earlier this month, a billboard was erected in the Henderson area of Mason County to keep Smith’s name and photo top of mind.

Grace Smith was last seen on February 23, 2022, and Mason County deputies found her car parked in the TNT area with the keys on the hood and her belongings still inside.

The sheriff’s office has also been working with the West Virginia State Police and the FBI on certain areas of the case, but they are still missing vital information that could be used to find her.

Anyone with information about Ms. Smith’s whereabouts should contact the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at 304-675-3838 or call 304-675-9911.