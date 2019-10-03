Community supports CAMC therapy dog with cancer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Moses and Sampson are Newfoundlands and are both certified therapy dogs who help patients at CAMC heal with a smile on their face.

But back in June, Sampson began to limp. His owner, Amanda Ray took him to the vet to be given the worst news… that Sampson had cancer, preventing him from doing what he loves.

“It’s very uncomfortable because of the way he limps, I mean like I said, he wanted to go too, come here today and he knows when I get the leash, he knows when I get the bag and I have to block him off and sneak out the door, because he knows where we’re going,” said Amanda.

This devastated people at the hospital, so they decided to take action. A few of Amanda’s co-workers set up a PayPal account to raise money to help pay for the surgery costs which will run Amanda $16,000. So far, $3,000 has been raised.

He has a tumor in his front right paw between the joints. Today, October 3rd, 2019 Sampson goes in for surgery to have it removed and then will soon begin radiation so he can continue helping others recover.