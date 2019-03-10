Community Supports Officer Battling Rare Form of Cancer

Community members, first responders and law enforcement gathered today to help raise money for South Charleston Cpl. Daniel Johnson who was diagnosed in late November with pseudomyoxma peritonei, a rare form of cancer.

“Esentially a group of abnormal cells grows in your appendix, it bursts and sends cancerous cells throughout your abdominal cavity,” said Johnson.

A dodgeball tournament was held to raised money help fund his treatment. At $100 an entry per team, organizers said they raised roughly $1,200.

Along with the tournament, Cafe Appalachia hosted a hotdog lunch benefit, donating all proceeds to Johnson and his family.

Johnson leaves for North Carolina next weekend to undergo extensive surgery and treatment at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winstom-Salem, NC. After recovery, he will then begin chemotherapy.