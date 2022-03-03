LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Family, friends and the community are gathering to welcome a little girl home after she spent weeks in the hospital.

Piper King’s family says the 3-year-old was injured on Jan. 14 when she fell while playing on her Leo Mat. She was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio where she has been getting treatment for severe damage to her spinal cord. Today, March 3, she is finally coming back home to West Hamlin.

According to a Facebook page the family created for Piper, she was originally taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital where doctors learned Piper had a condition called severe Chiari Malformation, which made her injury worse than what it would have been.

The Facebook page states that when she flipped herself off the mat, Piper hyperextended her neck and hit her head off the ground, becoming unconscious. Her family said when she regained consciousness, she “wouldn’t move her arms or legs and was shaking all over.”

Piper’s aunt Heather Hall tells WOWK 13 News they didn’t know Piper had the condition because she is still too young to be tested for it.

The community has been rallying around Piper and her family as she continues to recover.