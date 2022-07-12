KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has filed a formal complaint against Frontier Communications.

The complaint, sent to the West Virginia Public Service Commission, states that the commission was alerted on Friday, July 8 that customers in the Laurel Fork and Ben’s Fork areas near Quick in Kanawha County had allegedly been without service for more than 30 days.

“This is a complete failure on behalf of Frontier to provide services to these residents,” the commission says in the complaint. “Moreover, Frontier’s delays in making the necessary repairs have created a serious public health and public safety situation. Therefore, we are now asking the PSC to accept this letter as a formal complaint against Frontier. No one deserves to be treated in such a disrespectful manner.”

The commissioners say they reached out to the company to lodge an informal complaint and to find out why the issue was happening. They say they filed the formal complaint because as of Monday, July 11, the issue had not been resolved.

According to the complaint, the commissioners are requesting the PSC to require Frontier to complete necessary repairs and credit customers for the days they were without service. They are also asking the PSC for an audit on the number of outages and complaints Frontier receives as well as the company’s response and the reasons for any delays.