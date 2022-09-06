CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One of the two charges against a woman accused of taking her child whom she was not to have contact with has been dismissed.

According to Kanawha County Magistrate Court documents, a charge of “Concealment or Removal of Minor Child from Custodian” was dismissed against Sarah Hall today, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27, an Amber Alert was issued for 4-year-old Carter Fulks after a report that he had been taken from his Alum Creek-area home by his mother, Sarah Hall. The alert said she did not have custody of her son.

The alert was canceled around 4 a.m. that same morning after Fulks was located by police.

A criminal complaint says Hall allegedly took her son as he was riding a four-wheeler with his grandfather. The complaint states a man allegedly helped Hall by pulling on the grandfather’s arm and screaming at him. Investigators say the grandfather told them he feared for the boy’s safety, so he let go of the child.

Court documents say Hall was not supposed to have contact with the boy as a condition of bond in a child neglect case that had been filed earlier in the week. Information on that case is not available at this time.

Hall will have a hearing on her second charge “Child Neglect” at 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2022.