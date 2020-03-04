‘Concerned Ohio River Residents’ speaks out against proposed ethane cracker plant

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – People gathered at the West Virginia State Capitol this week to speak out against a proposed ethane cracker plant on the Ohio River.

PTT Global Chemical is looking to build in Ohio, but the plant would be across the river from Moundsville, West Virginia. It would be part of a large petrochemical complex. The group “Concerned Ohio River Residents” says the facility would contribute to water and air pollution. They want lawmakers to reject fossil fuels and plastics.

“Let’s defend West Virginians. Let’s defend West Virginia. That’s what Concerned Ohio River Residents are here to do,” said Dr. Vincent DeGeorge of Concerned Ohio River Residents.

PTT Global Chemical says the ethane cracker plant would create hundreds of full-time jobs and thousands of construction jobs. A final decision on whether to build the plant hasn’t been made yet.

