Concerns continue to rise over COVID-19 cases in West Virginia schools

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Concerns continue to rise over the number of COVID-19 cases that have recently surfaced at West Virginia schools.

Cabell County is quickly becoming a case study as dozens of students and staff have been told to quarantine in just the past two days.

While Cabell County remains in the green on the West Virginia Department of Education and Department of Health and Human resources COVID-19 maps; Cabell county schools appear to be looking like a coronavirus hotspot.

On Wednesday afternoon the Cabell County School District announced five cooks and two custodians at spring hill elementary were asked to quarantine after one of the school’s cooks tested positive for COVID-19.

Shortly after that announcement, the district announced that a total of 43 students and staff from the Career Technology Center and Cabell Midland High School were told to quarantine after a career tech student tested positive. That student was last in class on September 21st.

34 CTC students, 3 CTC instructors, 5 Cabell Midland High School students and a teacher from Cabell Midland High all had contact with the student. The district is now doing contact tracing – the three instructors will be teaching their classes remotely.

This comes on the heels of the district announcing Tuesday afternoon that 34 students and seven staff members at Huntington High School were told to quarantine after the school was notified that two students tested positive for the virus. Those who had been in contact with those students have already been notified.

Also on Tuesday, The West Virginia Education Association said it will be filing an injunction challenging the continuing changes to the state’s color-coded school map over what it calls “the constant manipulation of the map” and leaders are questioning whether those changes have compromised the safety of both students and employees in the state’s public schools.

The West Virginia United Caucus.,a group of mountain state teachers and educators, also have concerns about the map.

Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.