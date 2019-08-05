Concession stand vandalized at little league field in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – A facility that brings out the best in area children was a target of theft and vandalism over the weekend. It happened at the concession stand at the ballfields at St. Albans City Park Sunday evening.

The league is still assessing the damages but it could cost the league hundreds of dollars to replace what was lost.

Someone busted out a double pane window and stole food inside that would have been used to raise funds for improvements to the league.

“Kids even come up and volunteer and help us paint and clean up,” explained Vice President for softball for St. Albans Little League, Brian Lacy. “It is just unfortunate that you try to have something nice for the kids and it takes an individual to come and mess things up in a matter of minutes”

The restroom at one of the shelters at St. Albans City Park was also vandalized.

If you know who may be responsible for the crimes contact the St. Albans Police Department.