PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – One person is seeking medical treatment after a concrete truck crash in Floyd County, Kentucky.

According to officials at the scene, the single-vehicle crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Monday along U.S. 23. Officials say the driver said something mechanical went wrong with the steering, which caused the truck to swerve over the guardrail.

Officials said the driver did not appear to be physically injured at the scene, but was taken to a hospital by car to get checked out.

One lane of the road is closed at this time for the wrecker to get to the truck, but officials say traffic is still running smoothly in the area.