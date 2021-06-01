Conditions on 40th Street in Nitro concern drivers

NITRO, WV (WOWK) People who travel 40th street in Nitro, WV say something needs to be done soon to make the road safer. It is a complaint that has been heard over and over.

“It is deplorable. The amount of taxes we pay and have to drive on a road like that,” said Donald Taylor. He travels the road frequently.

“It knocks all of the tires out of balance, knocks the front end out of line and if you are not careful it will bust a tire,” he explained.

Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt fields many of the complaints about the road even though it is the state’s responsibility to maintain it. But the mayor said the situation gets so bad sometimes Nitro will send city crews out to patch the potholes.

“I would say about two months ago we had a whole crew out here for a whole day patching holes. The reason we do it is to try to make the road safer for our school children,” Casebolt said.

But he said at the end of the day there is only so much patching they can do.

“As far as paving the entire road the city does not have the money to do that,” Casebolt said.

The West Virginia Division of Highways said 40th Street in Nitro is definitely on the list of priorities. District 1 Maintenance Engineer Kathy Rushworth said they recently patched the road, adding that in many cases, patching is necessary to prepare for paving so that they paving over a smooth surface. The WV DOH went on to say they have it on our radar to secure funding, and they’re hoping for more definitive word on the infrastructure program soon.

But for motorists like Donald Taylor a fix can’t come soon enough.

“They keep promising they are going to,” he said. “There is a slip up there in the road that has been there for a year now, several close accidents right there. People are getting tired of it.”

