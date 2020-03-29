1  of  2
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County now at 28

by: Kimberely Blackburn, Digital Producer

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Saturday the number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County has risen to 28 as of this afternoon.

The number will be updated daily by 4:30 p.m.

