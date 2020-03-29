KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Saturday the number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County has risen to 28 as of this afternoon.
The number will be updated daily by 4:30 p.m.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Trump, coronavirus task force set 5 p.m. briefing
- Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County now at 28
- COVID-19 makes it harder for campaigns to ask for money
- Equifax breach: Check for exposed data, get $125
- Country music legend Joe Diffie dies from COVID-19 complications
- Best Virginia alumni squad one of first five teams accepted to TBT
- ‘Please toilet paper my house’: Cute yard signs lifting spirits in Texas
- Beshear confirms 45 new cases, asks all Kentucky residents to practice social distancing
- UPDATE: State Police: Both suspects have been found dead
- Kanawha-Charleston Health Department: Please self-isolate after travel