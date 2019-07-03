Congressman Bill Johnson volunteers in Lawrence County

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WOWK) – United States Congressman Bill Johnson is keeping his pledge to volunteer in the 18 counties he represents. On Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019, the Congressman visited the Lawrence County Summer Feeding Program

The food boxes he distributed will go to local schools where lower-income families will be able to pick up the items as part of the summer meals program. Congressman Johnson, who has represented the sixth congressional district in Ohio for almost eight years, tells us he sympathizes with families unable to afford food.

“This is critically important and I’m just out today to be one of the helping hands and to see what we can do to help you know encourage this program and keep it going. I was born and raised on a mule farm, so I know what it’s like to be without. we didn’t know we were poor. we thought everybody lived that way, but today there’s a way that we can help and this is a great example of communities coming together and helping each other,” said Congressman Johnson.

This was his second stop on his journey to volunteer in all 18counties.