Congresswoman visits local water bottling company

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Congresswoman Carol Miller made a stop today at the Lesage Natural Water Facilities in Cabell County. Miller toured the water bottling company, whose main purpose is to employ people with disabilities.

The property, known as Green Acres, has been serving the disabled for many years and has changed from housing people to now giving them a place to work. The facility relies on levies and grants to be able to survive.

“I’m hopeful that we can improve upon what has occurred here since the ’50’s so that we can make sure that we’re using the facilities to the best of our ability,” Miller said.

Officials at Lesage Natural Water say their product is distributed in West Virginia and surrounding states.