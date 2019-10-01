Construction along I-64 Bridge to cause delays near Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A major construction project is set to begin this weekend that will cause delays near Charleston, West Virginia. The Department of Transportation is replacing the Danner Road overpass bridge deck along I-64 starting Saturday, October 5, 2019.

DOT personnel said during a press conference today that this will be the most aggressive project yet, establishing a 60-day timeline for completion. The bridge is located between the Oakwood Road exit (58A) and Montrose Drive (56) exits. The DOT said this section of road is the most traveled in the state which makes this project a high priority to get done quick and safe.

Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Transportation

WVDOH Deputy Commissioner, Jimmy Wriston said, “it’s a needed project, but we need every worker in these work zones to go home safely at the end of each and every day. It’s paramount that we really work together to keep this project moving, to get it done on time and let’s try to do it without incident.”

The project will consist of two phases. I-64 East will be closed first, pushing all traffic to the westbound lanes allowing two lanes each for entering and exiting Charleston.

Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Transportation

Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Transportation

DOT officials encourage drivers to avoid this area during the 60-day construction period. They have provided a list of detours available on the WVDOT website.

Law enforcement will be increased and officials advise drivers to be more cautious and to stay off their cellphones through work zones for the safety of everyone.